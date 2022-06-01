Eric Roberts is shutting down any rumours of a feud with his sister Julia.

The actor spoke to David Yontef on his “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast recently, with the host asking how the pair are now.

Roberts insisted, “Julia and I have always been fine. I think years and years ago I was doing a press tour for some movie, I don’t even know what movie it was, and it was just when ‘Pretty Woman’ just got released. And so they’re asking a bunch of questions about Julia and I said, ‘Excuse me. Can we talk about me?’ [thinking] I was very funny. And of course, then it’s like, ‘oh, they have a problem.'”

The star went on, “Suddenly all these problems I keep hearing about I have with my sister that I don’t have with my sister. And they’re just popping up all over the place. And I’m asked about them as if they’re real issues.

“So what happened? Well so and so said so and so. And so and so ‘Oh, I wasn’t aware of that.’ And so now they’re keeping a secret. ‘Eric won’t talk about it,’ it blew up and became all these things.

“We don’t agree on a lot of things my sister and I, but we’ve always talked, we’ve always b**ched. Always had fun, known each other. Simple as that. Don’t get me wrong. I love knowing my sister. She’s a cool chick, my sister. And she’s got these three adolescent children now.”

“I mean, her life is not a day at the beach dude. You know? And she’s got a lot of s**t she has to deal with. And she’s doing a TV series again now. I mean, she’s doing a lot of stuff… you know, I don’t ignore it. I just stay out of her hair with the press. And that’s all. Simple. And she stays out of mine.”

Roberts, whose daughter is actress Emma Roberts, insisted he was “the ultimate guy” when it came to being a grandparent and uncle.

He added of what kind of a mom Julia is to her three kids, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17, and Henry, 14: “She’s a great mom, by the way. She’s a cool mom. She’s a hip mom. She knows it all.”