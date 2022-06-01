Fine dining has never been this high-stakes before.

On Wednesday, Searchlight Pictures shared the first teaser for the upcoming horror-comedy “The Menu”, starring Ralph Fiennes as a chef with a little more than food up his sleeve.

“A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises,” the official description reads.

The teaser plays up both Fiennes’ extreme, creepy authoritarian streak as the chef, as well has glimpses at the strange games and violence in store, all while playing up the humour of the film.

“Over the next few hours, you will ingest fat, salt, protein, and at times, entire ecosystems,” he says, introducing guests to the restaurant, as Hoult cries over his experience with the food.

Taylor-Joy, meanwhile, appears unimpressed by the meal and whatever else Fiennes is cooking up.

Directed by Mark Mylod (“Game of Thrones”), the film also stars John Leguizamo, Judith Light and Hong Chau.

“The Menu” hits theatres Nov. 18.