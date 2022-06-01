Kathie Lee Gifford was caught off guard with her son’s choice for a baby name.

Cody Gifford and his Erika Brown welcome their first baby on Tuesday. They married couple named their son Frank Michael Gifford after Cody’s father, late football player and broadcaster Frank Gifford. The decision surprised Kathy.

Our friend @KathieLGifford is officially a grandmother! We’re checking in with KLG about her family’s newest addition! pic.twitter.com/stPT924B6S — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) June 1, 2022

“I was surprised Cody named him after his dad because Cody knew what it was like to grow up in the shadow of a great man,” Gifford told “Today with Hoda & Jenna” on Wednesday, via People. “But I guess he’s never gotten over, really, and he never will, the loss of his dad at an early age and he was his hero and he still is.”

That was the only name that Cody and Erika got to pick. Kathie had her title as grandmother all figured out.

“I didn’t give anybody a choice of what they’re going to call me,” Gifford said. “I took the matters into my own hands.

“I have a dear friend down here and his Israeli mother, I asked her, ‘What’s a good word for a Jewish grandmother?’ ” Kathie Lee shared. “And she goes, ‘Bubbalah. It’s Bubbie.’ It’s a Yiddish word … and it means dearest one, like cherished one. And the little kid only goes ‘ba ba ba ba ba’ anyway, so I think it’s going to be easy.”

Frank played as a halfback and flanker for the New York Giants in the NFL, winning the NFL Championship and league MVP in 1956. He went on to win an Emmy for his work on “Monday Night Football” and beyond. Frank passed away in 2015 at age 84.