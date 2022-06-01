Jack Harlow and Drake upload “Churchill Downs”.

Harlow and Drake launched the music video from their new collaboration off Harlow’s latest album, Come Home the Kids Miss You. The video was filmed at the Kentucky Derby in April, which is hosted in Harlow’s home state. The rappers dissect their accumulation of wealth and musical achievements, and how to manage relationships: business, personal and with themselves.

“I know I should be humble, but it’s somethin’ I just haven’t learned/Soon enough I have to make these bad habits burn,” Harlow raps before later adding, “You not a fan now, but I remember when you used to be fanned out/I’m guessin’ when the whole world loves you, people only got one way to stand out.”

“Cold hearts and heated floors/No parental guidance, I just see divorce,” Drake shares in the second verse. “Therapy sessions, I’m in the waiting room, readin’ Forbes/Abandonment issues I’m gettin’ treated for.”

Harlow released Come Home the Kids Miss You, his sophomore album, on May 6. The release of “Churchill Downs” follows the singles “Nail Tech” and “First Class”.