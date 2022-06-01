Cameron Diaz is opening up about changing perceptions with aging.

In an interview with Goop, the actress spoke about how society’s changing attitudes towards growing older have her looking forward to the future.

“The whole concept of aging has just changed completely, even in the last 10 years, It’s totally opened up. I’m excited. I’ve got 50 or 60 years to go. — I want to live to be 110, since I’ve got a young child,” she said.

In fact, one of the things she’s most excited about is seeing her daughter grow older.

“I think you have this amazing moment in your 40s where you appreciate who your parents are, and I want to have that moment with her — be there with her in her 40s,” Diaz continued.

She shares her 2-year-old daughter Raddix with her husband Benji Madden, lead guitarist of Good Charlotte.

“I’m lucky to be my age, lucky to have those girlfriends, lucky to have my daughter, lucky to have all the support I do raising her,” she added.

One of the things the 49-year-old actress is finding she cares less about with age is having to stay attractive all the time.

“As women in our society, we spend so much time under pressure to be highly sexualized, thinking we need to be desired sexually at all times. I’m here to say I’m moving past that: I don’t care!” she said.

“It’s a tough society we live in. It comes with all kinds of benefits, but living in the public eye can be very damaging to your soul,” added Diaz. “No matter who you are, it’s important to take care of the whole person — not just the visual, not just what people think of you, but all of you.”