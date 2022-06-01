“Stranger Things” stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp are showcasing their musical skills, courtesy of a fun challenge from Elle.

In a new video shared by the fashion mag, the actors (who play, respectively, Eleven and Will Byers in the Netflix hit) take on the “song association challenge,” in which they’re presented with a single word and 10 seconds to sing or rap that word in a song.

Before taking on the challenge, Schnapp admitted that he and his co-star gave it a go ahead of time. “I mean, we tried playing it yesterday just for fun,” Schnapp explained. “Millie crushed me, so we’ll see how it goes.”

The first word was “waves,” which put them in mind of Kanye West’s “Waves” — although they came up short when it came time to actually perform it.

They did much better when confronted with “Monster”, seguing into a duet on the Eminem-Rihanna collab of the same name.

Among the other songs tackled was One Direction’s “Little Things”, brought up by the suggested word “things,” all of which can be seen in the video above.