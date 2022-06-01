Channing Tatum wants his daughter to avoid acting for now.

In an interview with People about his new upcoming children’s book The One and Only Sparkella Makes a Plan, he spoke about his own real-life relationship with his daughter Everly.

He shares the 9-year-old with his ex Jenna Dewan. One thing the two agree about in their co-parenting is that Everly should avoid following in her parents’ footsteps.

“Jenna and I, we’ve always met eye to eye on this one. It’s pretty tough to be a child actor or artist,” said Tatum.

“I also believe that if you really want to be a beautiful artist, you have to go live a real life,” he continued. “And I think kids in Hollywood, in general, there’s a lot of things that are standing in the way to living a very normal life in the world.”

The plots of the first two books in his Sparkella series are not only inspired by his daughter, but she also had input on the clothing design and colour schemes of the books. The books are headed for a live-action adaptation, but as to whether she will be involved with the movies, it’s up in the air.

“I can’t say ‘yes’ in this moment. Definitely not being the lead of the movie. That’s never, ever going to happen. Maybe when she’s 18, if she wants, if it takes us that long to make the movie, then great,” he joked. “When she’s 18, she’s lived a full life and she can make her own decisions, then I will put her in anything and everything that I can possibly put her in because she’ll be the coolest thing in the world and she is the coolest thing in the world.”

For now, Evely continues to inspire his work, especially in the new book The One and Only Sparkella Makes a Plan. He’s even includes some of his secret parenting techniques in the story.

“There is one secret thing that I’ve weaved into the story, which I don’t know if it will work with every parent, but it can be a very Jedi [mind] trick in the best possible way,” explained Tatum. “Evie loves to teach me things. She loves to know that she’s got one over on me or she’s in the power position, and so we wove it in very subtly, where Sparkella helps her dad sparkle-fy his motorcycle. It is a thing that I use a lot with Evie, I’m like, ‘I don’t know how to do this. I need help.’ And she really steps up when she thinks she can be helpful.”