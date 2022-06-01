Kim Kardashian graces the cover of Sports Illustrated‘s 2022 swimsuit issue, and in an accompanying video she marvels at being chosen to model swimwear in the magazine’s iconic annual issue.

According to “The Kardashians” star, appearing on the famed cover marked a huge personal milestone for her, particularly considering that later this year she’ll be celebrating her 42nd birthday.

“Every time I would see magazines, especially in the ‘90s when I was growing up, it’s always these perfect, tall, thin women, and I just have never been that,” she said.

“I vividly remember Tyra Banks on the cover, and women with curves, and I remember just thinking that was so cool, that was so cool. But I still didn’t think that I would,” she continued.

“I thought you had to be a professional model and a runway model. And it’s always really young girls. I don’t want to date myself, or sound old, but in my 40s? That’s crazy,” she marvelled. “I never thought in a million years that I would be shooting one myself.”