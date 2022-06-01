Handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of the official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle recently Official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle, UK - 01 Jun 2022

As the Queen celebrates a major milestone with her 70th year as monarch, a new official portrait of Her Majesty has been released to commemorate her Platinum Jubilee.

The new portrait, reports Town & Country, was shot by photographer Ranald Mackechnie.

Mackechnie has previously photographed the Queen twice before, once for a portrait celebrating her 90th birthday and another in 2020 to mark the start of the new decade.

Photo by Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

In the new portrait, Elizabeth II is seen posing in the Victoria Vestibule at Windsor Castle, with the photo taken on May 25.

For the shot, the Queen is wearing a “a soft dove blue coat and dress with pearl and diamante trim” that was designed by Angela Kelly, described by Town & Country as “the Queen’s longtime confidant and wardrobe advisor.”