Colton Haynes has revealed the real reasons why he left two popular TV series that helped make him a star.

The “San Andreas” actor, 33, details his exit from MTV’s “Teen Wolf” and later the DC comics series “Arrow” in his new memoir, “Miss Memory Lane”, explaining that there was more at play behind the scenes than was initially reported at the time of his departures.

“The real truth was that they didn’t want to pay me the same amount as everyone else,” Haynes explains. The amount he was requesting to be paid wasn’t “a lot to begin with by Hollywood standards”, he says, and claims that his “working quote” — “the fee I would be paid to appear on anyone else’s show” — was higher than any other “Teen Wolf” cast member’s at that time.

“It didn’t help that I was represented by a team of people who made the ‘Teen Wolf’ production’s life a living hell,” he adds. “So in order to get back at my team, the production refused to pay me the standard salary.”

After “Teen Wolf”, Haynes played Roy Harper/Arsenal on “Arrow” for the entirety of the show’s 8 season run. But while he appeared as a series regular on season 7, before the start of season 8 he announced that he would be on the show in only a limited capacity for its final run.

“I had walked away from my full-time job on ‘Arrow’ at the beginning of the year, supposedly because my contract had ended, but it was really because I was too depressed and I couldn’t stand working with one of my cast mates,” he writes.

Haynes did not name the cast mate.