Ben Chew (L) and Camille Vasquez, attorneys for US actor Johnny Depp, address the media outside the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on June 1, 2022.

After six weeks of testimony and 13 hours of deliberations, the jury in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial delivered its verdict on Wednesday, June 1, finding in favour of Depp that Heard defamed him.

After the jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and a further $5 million in punitive damages, Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the amount of the punitive damages to $350,000 (the state’s statutory cap), reducing Depp’s total damages to $10.4 million.

In addition, the jury also awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages in her counterclaim against Depp.

Shortly after the verdict was read, Depp’s lawyers appeared outside the courtroom to speak about the jury’s decision.

“Today’s verdict confirms what we have said from the beginning, that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence,” said attorney Camille Vasquez.

“We are grateful, so grateful to the jury for their careful deliberation, to the judge and the court staff who have devoted an enormous amount of time and resources towards this case,” Vasquez added.

Also making a statement was Depp’s other lawyer, Benjamin Chew.

“Our judicial system is predicated on each person’s right to have his or her case heard and we were honoured, truly honoured, to assist Mr. Depp in ensuring that his case was fairly considered throughout the trial,” Chew said.

“We are also most pleased that the trial has resonated for so many people in the public who value truth and justice,” Chew continued. “Now that the jury has reached its conclusive verdict, it’s time to turn the page and look to the future.”

Meanwhile, Heard issued a statement to share her disappointment in the jury’s verdict.

“I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband,” said Heard in a statement issued to the media. “I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American — to speak freely and openly.”