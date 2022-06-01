Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be attending the Queen’s Trooping of the Colour for her Platinum Jubilee.

Though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not mentioned by name in a media advisory issued by the Royal Communications office about the parade, it has now been confirmed that they will join members of the Royal Family in watching the historic event.

READ MORE: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Attend The Queen’s Jubilee Celebrations But Won’t Appear On The Balcony

A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed that the couple will watch the military procession from a Buckingham Palace office that overlooks the parade ground, per ABC News. “The Sussexes look forward to watching from the Major General’s Office,” the spokesperson told the news outlet.

The Major General’s Office is located at the Horse Guards Parade, the ceremonial parade ground in St. James’ Park that hosts the Trooping of the Colour on the Queen’s official birthday in June each year.

Royal reporter Omid Scobie also confirmed that Meghan and Harry will be in attendance.

(As you have probably noticed, the operational note released by Buckingham Palace only names the senior working family members. Others at the Major General’s Office tomorrow, including the Sussexes, have been confirmed separately). — Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 1, 2022

The Sussexes will join Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Wessexes (Prince Edward, Countess Sophie and their children), Princess Anne and other royals in watching the ceremony from the Major General’s Office. Notably not included is the Queen’s second son, Prince Andrew, according to Scobie.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Extend Lease On UK Home Amid Their Platinum Jubilee Return

The Queen will return to the Buckingham Palace balcony after the parade with members of the Royal Family to watch a “fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force.” Meghan and Harry will not be joining the Queen for that part of the occasion.