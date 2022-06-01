On the first day of 2022’s Pride Month, Lynda Carter is revisiting her most famous role — and defending the character’s stature as an LGBTQ icon.

On June 1, Carter took to Twitter to share her thoughts about the character she played in the “Wonder Woman” TV series for three seasons in the late 1970s.

“I didn’t write Wonder Woman, but if you want to argue that she is somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you’re not paying attention,” Carter wrote of the character.

She continued by sharing how her own personal experiences with fans have led her to that conclusion.

“Every time someone comes up to me and says that WW helped them while they were closeted, it reminds me how special the role is,” she added.