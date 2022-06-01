It’s World “Outlander” Day, and the cast of the hit series is celebrating with a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming season of the celebrated show.

The beloved series is currently in production in Scotland, and stars including Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin appeared in a fun featurette teasing the forthcoming episodes.

“We’re gonna have a mega-sized season for you to get back to,” Balfe shared, amid clips of different scenes being shot on location. “So get through this next Droughtlander.”

“We are here working hard for you, on what is, I think, my favourite season yet,” Skelton teases in the clip.

Meanwhile, John Bell excitedly revealed that the forthcoming season will have 16 episodes, and excitedly declares, “You cannot believe what we’re going to throw at you this season!”

We have our own day … and that is World Outlander Day!!! So we celebrate with a little treat for you all …. Xxxx pic.twitter.com/ux3Qeg5UVk — Caitríona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) June 1, 2022

ET spoke with Heughan following the season 6 finale, and the actor teased how season 7 would be bigger and better than ever.

“We absolutely had a lot of challenges this season, with the COVID protocols, and obviously we kept everyone safe, but they did add an extra level of challenge to your everyday working environment,” Heughan recalled. “Also, Caitriona was pregnant… five, six months pregnant right towards the end when we were doing all the action stuff. And it was the height of winter in Scotland. We don’t normally shoot through those months. So it was tough. But I think we have such a great crew now and cast that everyone just mucks in and gets on with it.”

“We condensed season 6 and got all the good material in there. And then we’re going to give you a super-sized season 7,” producer Matthew Roberts shared, “which will present its own challenges — as it already is, because we’re already writing season 7.”

Starz has not yet announced when “Outlander” season 7 is set to premiere.

