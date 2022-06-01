Post Malone is adding his voice to the conversation about the pressure on music artists to make their songs go viral on TikTok.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, Malone opens up about his relationship with social media, and in particular, TikTok.

“There’s so many different ways to get people to listen to your music,” Malone, 29, tells Lowe. “And TikTok is so f–king huge…it’s great. And you have people check on my new song and it goes f–king viral and that changes people’s lives. And you discover talented people on there and everything.”

However, despite the boon that TikTok can provide emerging artists, he doesn’t feel drawn towards creating content on the app. “It’s just so hard for me to make something natural,” he says, adding that he found it “interesting” to hear Halsey’s opinion about TikTok. The singer recently revealed their record label was withholding the release of their latest song, “So Good”, until the song generated a viral moment on TikTok. The label has since announced that the song will drop on June 9.

Malone says that “the changes that I’ve made mentally to distance myself from [social media], that’s really impacted my life in a positive way.”

But that’s not to say he hates social media altogether. “Do what’s right for you,” he says. “It’s not choosing whether you’re like, ‘Oh I don’t have to do that because I play arenas, I headline festivals.’ It’s just whatever makes you comfortable because, at the end of the day, you just gotta be comfortable with what you’re doing. And social media is something that I’m not super comfortable with.”

Malone’s new album, Twelve Carat Toothache, will be released on June 3.