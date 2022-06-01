While a jury delivered a verdict in the defamation trial between ex-spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the case isn’t necessarily over.
According to a report in Entertainment Weekly, the “Aquaman” star isn’t conceding defeat just yet.
In fact, the magazine has learned that Heard is planning to mount an appeal to Wednesday’s verdict in hopes that it will be reversed.
The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, while Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the punitive damages to the state of Virginia’s statutory cap of $350,000.
The news wasn’t all good for Depp, with the jury also awarding Heard $2 million in compensatory damages (and nothing in punitive damages) for her counterclaim.
Both amounts are substantially smaller than those initially sought by the exes, with Depp asking for $50 million in his suit and Heard seeking $100 million in her countersuit.
Heard addressed the verdict in a statement she issued, expressing that her disappointment was “beyond words” at the jury’s verdict.
“I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband,” said Heard in her statement. “I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women.”
“I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American — to speak freely and openly,” Heard added
Depp also issued a statement, saying he was “truly humbled” by the all the support from fans.
“From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome,” he said. “Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that.”