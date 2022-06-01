While a jury delivered a verdict in the defamation trial between ex-spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the case isn’t necessarily over.

According to a report in Entertainment Weekly, the “Aquaman” star isn’t conceding defeat just yet.

In fact, the magazine has learned that Heard is planning to mount an appeal to Wednesday’s verdict in hopes that it will be reversed.

