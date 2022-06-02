Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

She’s creepy and she’s kooky, mysterious and spooky — she’s Wednesday Addams, and fans of “The Addams Family” now have their first glimpse at the new Netflix spin-off series directed by Tim Burton.

A brief teaser shared on Twitter features the Addams’ mascot, a disembodied human hand covered with scars known as Thing.

READ MORE: Jenna Ortega Is Cast As Wednesday Addams In Tim Burton’s New Netflix Series

“Heed my warning,” Thing warns, adding, “A grave terror approaches. Her name is… Wednesday.”

Enjoy this marketing ploy. pic.twitter.com/RBgB7TrV6K — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) June 1, 2022

“The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy,” reads Netflix’s synopsis for the series, in which Jenna Ortega (“Scream”) plays teenager Wednesday Addams.

“Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore,” the synopsis adds.

READ MORE: Tim Burton Directing ‘Addams Family’ Live-Action TV Series About Wednesday Addams

In addition to Ortega, the cast also includes Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as, respectively, Morticia and Gomez Addams, while other stars include Gwendoline Christie, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Georgie Farmer, Naomi Ogawa and Moosa Mostafa.

A premiere date hasn’t yet been announced.