The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations kicked off Thursday with the traditional Trooping the Colour birthday parade.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were seen adorably waving as they rode in a carriage for the first time down The Mall alongside their mom Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Kate donned a stunning white Alexander McQueen dress that she’s worn before for the celebrations, as well as a blue and white Philip Treacy hat.

Little Louis’ cute sailor outfit was pretty much identical to the one his dad Prince William wore as a 2-year-old to the 1985 parade.

Prince George, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour. Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
William and Prince Charles, the heirs to the throne, rode on horseback, as is the tradition. The Queen’s daughter Princess Anne joined them as thousands of royal fans hit the streets to celebrate the special occasion.

Prince William, Princess Anne at Trooping the Colour. Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Prince Charles at Trooping the Colour. Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
The Queen made her way to the Buckingham Palace balcony after the parade with members of the royal family to watch a “fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force.”

She beamed in blue as she looked out at everything that was going on to mark her seven decades on the throne.

The Queen on the balcony at Trooping the Colour. Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior royals in March 2020, attended Trooping the Colour, but didn’t join the royals on the balcony.

This is the first big parade since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

For the first time in her 70-year reign, the Queen will not receive the salute at this year’s ceremony, with Charles, likely being the one to take it instead.