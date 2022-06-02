Click to share this via email

Prince George of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge at Trooping the Colour.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations kicked off Thursday with the traditional Trooping the Colour birthday parade.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were seen adorably waving as they rode in a carriage for the first time down The Mall alongside their mom Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Kate donned a stunning white Alexander McQueen dress that she’s worn before for the celebrations, as well as a blue and white Philip Treacy hat.

Little Louis’ cute sailor outfit was pretty much identical to the one his dad Prince William wore as a 2-year-old to the 1985 parade.

Prince George, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour. Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

William and Prince Charles, the heirs to the throne, rode on horseback, as is the tradition. The Queen’s daughter Princess Anne joined them as thousands of royal fans hit the streets to celebrate the special occasion.

Prince William, Princess Anne at Trooping the Colour. Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Prince Charles at Trooping the Colour. Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The Queen made her way to the Buckingham Palace balcony after the parade with members of the royal family to watch a “fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force.”

She beamed in blue as she looked out at everything that was going on to mark her seven decades on the throne.

The Queen on the balcony at Trooping the Colour. Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The Queen on the balcony at Trooping the Colour. Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Members of The Royal Family depart Buckingham Palace as they travel towards Horse Guards Parade for Trooping the Colour. #PlatinumJubilee #HM70 pic.twitter.com/vwJsVu6mzZ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 2, 2022

The view from the roof#PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/VhRU0gXey3 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 2, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior royals in March 2020, attended Trooping the Colour, but didn’t join the royals on the balcony.

This is the first big parade since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

👑 On the first day of the #PlatinumJubilee weekend and the anniversary of The Queen’s Coronation, we look back on Her Majesty’s life of service from her time as a young Princess supporting the war effort to her extraordinary commitment to her role as Monarch. pic.twitter.com/aZ3jMT1AlS — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 2, 2022

For the first time in her 70-year reign, the Queen will not receive the salute at this year’s ceremony, with Charles, likely being the one to take it instead.