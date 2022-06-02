Click to share this via email

This combination of two separate photos shows divorced actors Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday May 3, 2022.

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial has had everybody talking for weeks, so it’s no surprise celebs voiced their opinions on social media after the verdict was reached Wednesday.

The jury found that Heard did defame Depp, awarding him $10 million in compensatory damages and a further $5 million in punitive damages.

READ MORE: Amber Heard Planning To Appeal Verdict In Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

However, Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the amount of the punitive damages to $350,000 (the state’s statutory cap), reducing Depp’s total damages to $10.4 million.

In addition, the jury also awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages in her counterclaim against Depp.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp’s Attorneys React To Verdict, Slam Amber Heard’s Claims As ‘Defamatory & Unsupported By Any Evidence’

Stars, including Amy Schumer, Ashley Benson, Laurie Holden, and Sharon Osbourne were among those commenting on the outcome.

Osbourne said on Piers Morgan’s talk show, according to TooFab: “Wow, it wasn’t what I was expecting. I mean, I wanted Johnny to win but I didn’t expect him to.”

Today justice was served. The verdict of the jury sent a message to the world that abuse has no gender and that facts actually do matter. #TruthWins — Laurie Holden (@Laurie_Holden) June 1, 2022

A number of celebs, including Zedd and Naomi Campbell, replied to Depp’s statement on Instagram.

Credit: Instagram/Johnny Depp

Credit: Instagram/Johnny Depp

Depp had posted:

Heard wrote: