Sarah Jessica Parker is speaking candidly about those ongoing feud rumours with her “Sex and the City” co-star Kim Cattrall.

Parker spoke about the long-running rift with Scott Feinberg for The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast, admitting, “It’s very hard to talk about the situation with Kim.”

She explained how the issues between the pair date back to 2017 when a third “SATC” movie was being contemplated.

Despite Cattrall recently telling Variety that she’d made her “feelings clear about the possible third movie,” Parker insisted it “fell apart” due to contractual demands that Cattrall made of Warner Bros.

She shared, “They didn’t feel comfortable meeting where she wanted to meet, and so we didn’t do the movie because we didn’t want to do it without Kim. Were we [she and co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon] disappointed? Sure. But it happens.”

“There were just a lot of public conversations about how she felt about the show,” Parker went on, admitting she found it all “very painful” because they didn’t reflect “our experience,” referencing herself, Nixon, and Davis.

“I’ve spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I’m responsible for as a producer of the show. And there just isn’t anyone else who’s ever talked about me this way.”

Parker said Cattrall “was a huge contributor to the success,” but told the podcast of the “SATC” spinoff show “And Just Like That…”, “We did not ask her to be part of this because she made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us.

“That’s not ‘slamming’ her, it’s just learning. You’ve got to listen to somebody, and if they’re publicly talking about something and it doesn’t suggest it’s some place they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you’re like, ‘Well, we hear that.’

“We felt comfortable moving on without her and without that part because we knew what Michael [Patrick King, the showrunner] wanted to do. And we thought he handled it beautifully.”

The actress said, “It’s so painful for people to keep talking about this ‘catfight’ — a ‘fight,’ a ‘fight,’ a ‘fight.’ I’ve never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I’ve worked with — ever.

“There is not a ‘fight’ going on. There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf. I wouldn’t do it. That is not the way I would have it. So I just wish that they would stop calling this a ‘catfight’ or an ‘argument,’ because it doesn’t reflect [reality]. There has been one person talking.”