Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge at Trooping the Colour.

Prince Louis showed off his cheeky side during the Queen’s Trooping the Colour birthday celebrations.

The four-year-old appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside his brother Prince George, 8, and sister Princess Charlotte, 7, and was caught on camera pulling faces and covering his ears as the Royal Air Force flew past.

The adorable youngster chatted away to the Queen on the balcony, with his mom Kate Middleton seemingly trying to calm him down as he clearly found the jets too noisy.

Queen Elizabeth II speaks to Prince Louis of Cambridge as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge look out on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Twitter loved Louis’ reaction:

Prince Louis on Buckingham Palace balcony is a mood pic.twitter.com/DGkNKSd0Rj — Elly Blake (@eb_journo) June 2, 2022

prince louis is over the platinum jubilee

i can relate pic.twitter.com/cuLeFw0eIV — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) June 2, 2022

Prince Louis seems like the fun little guy of the fam. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) June 2, 2022

This made my morning. https://t.co/LMpeXVxfBw — Ashton Sosnowski (@ashton_r_smith) June 2, 2022

The Cambridge siblings made their Trooping the Colour carriage debut as the parade kicked off the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Thursday.

They rode alongside Kate and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, while Prince William and Prince Charles rode in on horseback.

Little Louis’ cute sailor outfit was pretty much identical to the one his dad William wore as a two-year-old to the 1985 parade.

Zara Phillips, Prince William and Lady Davina Windsor stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 15, 1985 in London, England. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior royals in March 2020, attended Trooping the Colour, but didn’t join the royals on the balcony.

This is the first big parade since the COVID-19 pandemic began.