Prince Louis showed off his cheeky side during the Queen’s Trooping the Colour birthday celebrations.
The four-year-old appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside his brother Prince George, 8, and sister Princess Charlotte, 7, and was caught on camera pulling faces and covering his ears as the Royal Air Force flew past.
The adorable youngster chatted away to the Queen on the balcony, with his mom Kate Middleton seemingly trying to calm him down as he clearly found the jets too noisy.
Twitter loved Louis’ reaction:
Prince Louis on Buckingham Palace balcony is a mood pic.twitter.com/DGkNKSd0Rj
— Elly Blake (@eb_journo) June 2, 2022
Prince Louis stealing the show. #PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/aulGp9vUoa
— Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) June 2, 2022
prince louis is over the platinum jubilee
i can relate pic.twitter.com/cuLeFw0eIV
— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) June 2, 2022
Prince Louis seems like the fun little guy of the fam.
— Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) June 2, 2022
This made my morning. https://t.co/LMpeXVxfBw
— Ashton Sosnowski (@ashton_r_smith) June 2, 2022
The Cambridge siblings made their Trooping the Colour carriage debut as the parade kicked off the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Thursday.
They rode alongside Kate and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, while Prince William and Prince Charles rode in on horseback.
READ MORE: Buckingham Palace Unveils New Portrait Of The Queen To Mark Platinum Jubilee
Little Louis’ cute sailor outfit was pretty much identical to the one his dad William wore as a two-year-old to the 1985 parade.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior royals in March 2020, attended Trooping the Colour, but didn’t join the royals on the balcony.
This is the first big parade since the COVID-19 pandemic began.