Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Zach Braff as Freck, an alien in "Obi-Wan Kenobi"

Zach Braff shocked fans of the new Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” with the latest episode.

His appearance came as quite the surprise since most viewers didn’t realize he appeared in episode 3 until the end credits when his name flashed across the screen.

READ MORE: Zach Braff Didn’t Know Who Dwyane Wade Was Until Co-Starring With Gabrielle Union In ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ Reboot

I saw @zachbraff was in episode 3 of @obiwankenobi BUT I didn't SEE Zach Braff, soooo WHHAAATTT! 😵 #obiwan — Legs ⚒ (@ShaneThorne) June 1, 2022

This is because Braff’s face is not actually seen in the episode. Instead, the 47-year-old actor voiced an alien named Freck who was introduced by Obi-Wan.

The new creature played a big enough role, leading fans to believe that the character must have been played by someone noteworthy, given previous celebrity cameos in live-action “Star Wars” shows like “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett”.

READ MORE: James Earl Jones Returns To Voice Darth Vader In ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Fans can now assume that whenever any sort of droid, monster, or alien of note appears, it’s probably played by someone famous.

Braff took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a few behind-the-scenes photos of himself on set.

Episode 3 of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is now streaming on Disney+.