Amber Heard’s lawyer Elaine Charlson Bredehoft went on the “Today” show and “CBS Mornings” on Thursday to speak out after the jury sided with her client’s ex-husband Johnny Depp following the six-week defamation trial.

Bredehoft said that Heard is “heartbroken” and feels “so sorry to all these women” whom she feels she “let down,” specifically because “she had more evidence than most people do and yet they still didn’t believe her.”

“This is a setback for all women,” Bredehoft said.

She stated that Depp’s “celebrity status” played a role in the court not believing the “Aquaman” actress, despite Heard’s own celebrity.

“It’s a tale of two trials”, Bredehoft said, noting how “the burden of proof was easier” in the U.K. trial for the same case.

“Mr. Depp had committed at least 12 acts of domestic violence, including sexual violence, against Amber,” she told “Today”.

Heard’s lawyer explained how the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor’s legal team learned to “demonize Amber and suppress evidence” going forward, like Heard’s “very significant” medical records with her therapist dating back to 2012.

The defamation trial was the first instance in which a victim of sexual abuse had to testify about it on live television, which Bredehoft said led to “tremendous social media that was very much against Amber,” causing the jury to be “confused” and “influenced.”

She said Depp’s team approached the trial with “ignorance of domestic violence.”

“They completely ignored the cycle of violence. I don’t think they were fighting fair,” Bredehoft argued.

The lawyer stated that Heard is a survivor of domestic violence and that the actress “absolutely” wants to appeal.

“She has some excellent grounds for it,” Bredehoft said. “We even tried to get the U.K. judgment to get this case dismissed because [Depp] already had his shot.”

Bredehoft also explained that the judge would not let the jury know that a U.K. judge had already ruled Depp a wife beater; however, the laws and defendant were different in the U.K. case.

On whether or not Heard is able to pay the $10.4-million judgment, Bredehoft said, “Oh no, absolutely not.”