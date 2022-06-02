Elton John insisted he’s in “top health” after he was pictured in a wheelchair during his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour this week.

The 75-year-old musician shared a series of tour snaps on Instagram, alongside a lengthy caption that included: “I want to thank all my fans for reaching out to ask about my health, after the tabloids ran a silly story about my ‘looking frail’ in a wheelchair.”

He assured fans he was in good health, explaining how, after another long show they’d arrived at Leipzig Airport to find part of the airport closed, so his team offered to push him in a wheelchair so he could rest his hip.

John added Thursday, “Last night was another blockbuster show in Bern and I’m looking forward to seeing everyone at this weekend’s sold-out show in Milan.”

John discussed his recent hip injury in November during an interview on “Lorraine” after having to reschedule some dates on his tour. He’s since had surgery.

He said at the time, “I can’t move sideways, I can’t get in and out of a car. The decision had to be made because I wouldn’t want to go on stage and give less than 100 per cent.”