Liam Payne set the record straight following his recent comments about his former One Direction mate Zayn Malik.

“Guys—I wouldn’t normally comment on this stuff but when it’s your family it’s hard to let it slide,” the singer tweeted on June 2, referring to the comments he made regarding Malik’s character while appearing on the May 31 episode of Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast.

READ MORE: Harry Styles Asked About Liam Payne’s Odd Hybrid Accent During Oscars Interview

I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side. That’s family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever. — Liam (@LiamPayne) June 2, 2022

Malik’s name came up during the podcast conversation after Paul recalled a 2020 feud involving his brother Jake Paul and the “Pillowtalk” singer in Las Vegas. Malik was accused of having an “attitude” and told the YouTuber-turned-boxer to “f**k off for no reason” to which his then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid immediately came to his defence.

“She tweeted something about, like, get yourself a respectable man,” Payne shared. “That one didn’t age very well.”

READ MORE: Liam Payne’s Fiancée Maya Henry Asks Fans To Stop Sending Her Photos Of Him With Another Woman

Malik and Hadid, who share 20-month-old daughter Khai, split last fall following reports the singer had got into an argument with the model’s mother Yolanda Hadid during which he allegedly “struck” Yolanda.

The former One Direction star has yet to respond to Payne’s original comments or apology.