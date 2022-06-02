Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at Trooping The Colour.

Princess Charlotte was the sensible big sister during Thursday’s Trooping the Colour birthday celebrations for the Queen.

The seven-year-old was caught on camera adorably putting a stop to her four-year-old brother Louis’ excessive waving.

Despite putting his hand down though, Louis just picked it back up and carried on.

Princess Charlotte putting an end to the enthusiastic waving from her younger brother, Prince Louis. #PlatinumJubilee #HM70 #TroopingTheColour (No copyright breach intended. Copyright BBC Television) pic.twitter.com/oojLboe9wb — Royal Reporter (@RoyalReporterUK) June 2, 2022

Later in the morning, Louis stole the show as the royals appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony. The youngest of three was pictured pulling faces and covering his ears as the Royal Air Force flew over.

READ MORE: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Seen In England For The First Time Since Royal Exit

The adorable youngster chatted away to the Queen, donning a cute sailor outfit that was almost identical to the one his dad William wore as a two-year-old to the 1985 parade.

Zara Phillips, Prince William and Lady Davina Windsor stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 15, 1985 in London, England. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

The Cambridge siblings made their Trooping the Colour carriage debut as the parade kicked off the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which will continue over the weekend.

They rode alongside Kate and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, while Prince William and Prince Charles rode in on horseback.