Corus Entertainment has announced its complete lineup of content for 2022/2023.

The lineup features 24 original series from Corus Studios, including the highly anticipated “Pamela’s Garden of Eden”, which joins HGTV Canada’s schedule this fall. Pamela Anderson stars in the new West coast-based design and renovation series, which follows Pamela as she revitalizes her grandmother’s six-acre legacy property on Vancouver Island into a stunning retreat.

Upcoming Global Original Series include the second seasons of “Family Law” and “Departure”, alongside the exciting new scripted series “Robyn Hood”.

“Top Chef Canada” will return for a landmark 10th season, while W Network welcomes a feature-length documentary on the story of sexpert Sue Johanson.

Two new documentaries have been greenlit for the History, including a two-hour feature honouring Canada’s National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

Additionally, ET Canada is back on Global for Season 18, fresh from winning four Canadian Screen Awards including Best Talk Program or Series. ET Canada Weekend has also been renewed for Season 2, bringing audiences all the latest entertainment news headlines of the week.

“Corus is proud to showcase a standout lineup of Canadian Original content featuring dynamic formats, charismatic personalities, and renewals of fan-favourite series with homegrown talent from Corus Studios, Nelvana, and our valued production partners,” said Colin Bohm, Executive Vice President, Content and Corporate Strategies, Corus Entertainment.

“Our expanding portfolio of original shows is driving significant growth in the key pillars of lifestyle, factual, kids and scripted series, as we remain dedicated to creating premium content with diverse, engaging narratives and uniquely Canadian voices appealing to audiences across the country and on an international scale.”