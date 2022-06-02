Cyndi Lauper is celebrating the life of her mom, Catrine.

Lauper, 68, took to social media earlier this week to share the passing of her mom, age 91. The two-time Grammy-winner did not specify the cause of death or the date of her passing.

“My beautiful Mom has passed,” Lauper wrote on Wednesday. “She rocked and wrestled with us and was in a lot of my videos. It was an honour to work with her. I feel so lucky that I got to play with my mom throughout my life, both as a girl and as a woman.

“She may have left this world, but not without leaving her mark. Thank you, Mom. I love you.”

Catrine famously portrayed Lauper’s on-screen mom in the timeless 1983 music video for her timeless hit song “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”. Lauper’s mom also appeared in the visuals for “Time After Time” and “The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough”.