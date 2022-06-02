Click to share this via email

Johnny Depp is seen leaving his hotel in Newcastle the day after he won his court case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp has got a reason to celebrate after winning his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday.

The actor is currently in the U.K. and has been pictured waving to crowds outside his hotel in Newcastle after being seen enjoying his victory at a pub the night before.

He’s been taking the stage alongside Jeff Beck at some of his gigs in the country this week, much to fans’ delight.

#johnnydepp with fans at Bridge Tavern pub in Newcastle, June 01, 2022, pic.twitter.com/jZFzpGqXUk — ReemDepp – Johnny Depp Deserves Justice (@ReemDepp) June 2, 2022

Depp’s England visit comes almost two years after he lost a libel lawsuit against U.K. tabloid The Sun, who labelled him a “wife-beater” in an article.

Depp then sued Heard for $50 million following a December 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post in which she seemingly accused him of domestic abuse, despite not naming him. She countersued the actor for $100 million.

It was revealed Wednesday that the jury had found that Heard did defame Depp, awarding him $10 million in compensatory damages and a further $5 million in punitive damages.

However, Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the amount of the punitive damages to $350,000 (the state’s statutory cap), reducing Depp’s total damages to $10.4 million.

In addition, the jury also awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages in her counterclaim against Depp.

The trial lasted six weeks.