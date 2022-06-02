Click to share this via email

Halle Berry is photographed with Drew and Jonathan Scott on "Celebrity IOU"

Halle Berry is putting her demolition skills to the test in the upcoming episode of HGTV’s hit show “Celebrity IOU”.

Teaming up with “Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott, the actress is giving back to her fifth grade teacher, Yvonne, who has been her mentor for 40 years.

The “Bruised” star, 55, channels her “action-packed roles” bringing her skill set into the renovation of Yvonne’s 1920s home for a “luxurious makeover.”

“She kicked this house’s butt,” Drew says in an exclusive clip obtained by People.

Berry gets candid about Yvonne’s long-lasting impact on her life in the episode, airing Monday, June 6.

“If she hadn’t come into my life, my life would have been completely different,” the actress shares. “She was really like a second mother in many ways.”

As a young girl growing up in Cleveland, Ohio, Berry had Yvonne’s support and guidance.

“My mom was a single mom, so she worked a lot. My sister and I were very much latchkey kids,” she says. “She sort of took me in under her wing. I had a white mother and she — being a Black woman — taught me about my culture.”

Berry adds, “We had this thing called cookie talks. I would go to her house and we would sit at the kitchen table and have really deep conversations.”

The latest season of “Celebrity IOU” has also featured Lisa Kudrow, Anthony Anderson, John C. Reilly, Snoop Dogg and Howie Mandel and Tiffany Haddish.

New episodes of “Celebrity IOU”‘s heartwarming home renovations air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.