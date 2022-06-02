Blake Shelton wishes everyone had the fortune of meeting his wife Gwen Stefani.

Shelton and Stefani are among the most lovey-dovey couples in Hollywood and Shelton says that is for good reason. In a recent interview with People, the country crooner said you have to see it to believe it.

“I wish everybody could have a chance to meet and talk to Gwen Stefani at some point in their life because you’ll just be a better person for it, is the only way I know to say it,” Shelton said. “She’s just a magical person to be around. She really is one of a kind…

READ MORE: Blake Shelton Shares Sweet Video About Meeting His Wife Gwen Stefani

“That’s another one of those things. How could you even dream that? You know? And it happened.”

Shelton is a powerhouse coach on “The Voice”. No victory is quite as sweet as one person he met on that show.

“People ask me all the time, ‘What’s the greatest thing that has happened for you since you’ve been on ‘The Voice?’ That’s a no-brainer, right?” he said. “I met my fiancée here.

READ MORE: Gwen Stefani Celebrates Son Kingston’s 16th Birthday With Throwback Pic

“It’s hard to resist Gwen Stefani. You know, here’s this iconic rock star coming to be a coach on The Voice in a black minivan. That was cool to me.”

The positive experiences go both ways. Shelton dished on how well Stefani has adapted to life on his Oklahoma ranch.

“Gwen is absolutely into it,” he said. “It’s flower planting time. And Gwen doesn’t settle for these little areas around the sidewalk. We’re talking about fields, acres of flowers. So I have my work cut out for me.”