The Rolling Stones had a huge surprise in store for fans during their Madrid concert on Wednesday.

The legendary band stunned the crowd by playing their 1966 track “Out of Time”.

The song, which featured on the band’s Aftermath album, has never been performed live by the rock ‘n’ roll superstars.

In a recording of the performance Mick Jagger introduces the song in Spanish; the crowd then join together to boisterously sing the chorus.

The track has previously featured in a number of movies, including 2019’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.