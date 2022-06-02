“This is Us” star Chrissy Metz is teaming with partner Bradley Collins on a children’s book about parenting and religious faith.

Flamingo Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Thursday that When I Talk to God, I Talk About You will be published Feb. 14 of next year. According to Flamingo, the book is written in “simple, rhyming verse,” with illustrations by Lisa Fields.

“When I Talk to God, I Talk About You is a journey through the dream of raising a child and watching them grow right before your eyes all while supporting their unique path with love and guidance through a tender introduction to prayer,” Metz and Collins said in a statement.

Metz is also the author of the best-selling memoir This is Me. She has been seeing Collins, a Nashville-based songwriter and creative community advocate, since 2020. They met during the pandemic on the dating app Bumble.

It turned out the two of them had many mutual friends since Collins was also in the music industry.

Recalling their first date, Metz said they kept quarantine protocols in mind and had a socially distanced date at his house with Collins in the living room and the actress in the kitchen.