Trevor Noah took a comedic swing at the “Star Wars” franchise, but first he weighed in on the racist messages Moses Ingram has been receiving online since the premiere of the galaxy’s latest series “Obi-Wan Kenobi”.

The actress, who plays Reva Sevander, the Third Sister who is hunting Obi-Wan Kenobi for Darth Vader in the new Disney+ miniseries, shared some of the prejudice commentary on Instagram, along with videos stating that she will not just sh*t up and take it.

During Wednesday’s “The Daily Show,” Noah said that “no one should have to just sh*t up and take racism” while questioning why “Star Wars” fans would even question a Black character to begin with.

“From the very beginning this has been a series where no one thinks twice if Harrison Ford is best friends with a giant dog bear or if a brother and sister want to smash,” he said, in other words, stating that nothing should matter.

Noah proposes a solution to “give the new Princess Leia a Black boyfriend” to see what unfolds.

The TV host also poked fun at the amount of “Star Wars” spinoff series Disney+ has released over the last few years, including the latest, “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, which he jokes is centred on ”the galaxy’s most powerful hobo.”

“Personally, I can’t wait for the Jabba the Hut sitcom,” Noah said referring to the powerful gangster character.

He even went as far as to act out what the potential sitcom may look like as he pretended to give Jabba some dating advice about Princess Leia.

“I know she broke your heart, Jabba, but you gotta start dating again,” he told Jabba.

The alien responded with untranslated Huttese words.

“Dude, chaining her up and putting her in a gold bikini doesn’t count as a date, silly,” Noah responded during the skit.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is now streaming on Disney+.