Queen Elizabeth II smiles on the balcony during Trooping The Colour on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.

The Queen will no longer attend a thanksgiving church service on Friday to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The longest reigning monarch in British history, 96, experienced “some discomfort” during Thursday’s jubilee kickoff, the Palace said in a statement, per Reuters, leading her to make the last minute change.

Though the Queen was all smiles Thursday as she watched the Trooping the Colour parade and enjoyed an RAF fly-past from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, she was aided by the use of a walking cane and appeared to step “gingerly” onto the palace’s famous balcony, according to the AP.

READ MORE: Prince Andrew To Miss Service Of Thanksgiving During Queen’s Platinum Jubilee After Contracting COVID-19

“The Queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort,” a Palace spokesperson said on Thursday. “Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s [service] Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend.” The service is to be held at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.

The announcement comes as the monarch has cut back public engagements in recent months due to “mobility issues.” A royal source told reporter Omid Scobie that the Queen experienced these same difficulties throughout the day on Thursday. Given “the journey, length of time involved and the physical demands” the Thanksgiving service presents, it was a “sensible decision,” the source said.

The Queen did, however, still take part in lighting a chain of ceremonial beacons at Windsor Castle late Thursday evening as originally planned.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is presented with the Commonwealth Nations Globe to start the lighting of the Principal Beacon outside of Buckingham Palace in London, from the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on June 2, 2022, as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The queen will be seen again at Windsor Castle, west of London, as more than 2,800 beacons are lit at Buckingham Palace and across the UK, including atop the four highest peaks, as well as on the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, and British Overseas Territories. Flaming tributes will be seen in 54 Commonwealth capitals across five continents, from Tonga and Samoa in the South Pacific to Belize in the Caribbean. — TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

READ MORE: Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis Adorably Wave To Royals Fans As They Make Their Carriage Debut At Trooping The Colour Parade

The Jubilee festivities are slated to continue throughout the weekend and it was not immediately clear if the Queen’s health will prohibit her from attending other events as well.