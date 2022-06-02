Tim Allen and Richard are teaming up again for a new show.

The “Home Improvement” stars are will host History channel’s “More Power” alongside DIY YouTuber April Wilkerson. The official longline says the series “celebrates the evolution of the coolest, most iconic tools, from handheld and basic, to the industrial and mighty, testing the limits in a way that only Tim can.”

READ MORE: Tim Allen To Revive St. Nick In New ‘Santa Clause’ Series For Disney+, Elizabeth Mitchell Returning As Mrs. Claus

The 10-episode series will see the actors getting hands-on with the biggest machines they can find and learning how they help people in their everyday lives. Skilled makers will be invited from across the United States to create unique inventions to “improve” them for Allen’s needs.

“Albert Einstein once said, ‘I’m not a genius, I’m just passionately curious,’” Allen said in a statement, via TVLine. “Having the opportunity to explore my curiosity in depth and really get to know more about the people and things that make us what we are today gets me excited. And what better pal to have at my side than Richard Karn? We both share a great appreciation of people who can solve a problem not by talking about it, but by ‘doing’ it with creativity and amazing skills.”

READ MORE: Tim Allen Admits He ‘Had Health Problems’ Letting Go Of ‘Last Man Standing’

His co-host Karn added, “My friendship with Tim has lasted over 30 years… in a row! The chance to do a show like [‘Home Improvement’‘s] Tool Time was unquestionably exciting. We may not have Binford but we still will have a world of fun!”

They previously came together for another History Channel series, “Assembly Required” in February 2021.

“More Power” will come out on June 29 on the History Channel.