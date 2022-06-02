Tom Hanks was left a little surprised when Queen Elizabeth II shared with him her cocktail of choice.

The actor, 65, revealed that the monarch, 96, told him her favourite cocktail when he was sat next to Her Majesty at a dinner back in 2011. Hanks recalled the experience while appearing on BBC’s “The One Show” on Tuesday to promote the upcoming biopic “Elvis”, which he stars in alongside Austin Butler.

“I sat right next to the queen,” Hanks said of the 2011 dinner that was part of then President Barack Obama’s visit to the U.K. “The chit-chat with the queen is something you gotta get ready for. I knew I was going to be sitting next to her so I wanted to be able to talk about things that were of import but not presumptuous. So a few things about how often she truly has time off and what have you. It was a nice chit-chat.”

During the evening, Hanks said he noticed “out of the corner of [his] eye” a Palace staffer place what he thought was a “glass of water” between him and the Queen.

“But it wasn’t in a water glass,” he explained. “It was a clear liquid, and so I dared to ask the Queen, ‘And what is your majesty’s cocktail of choice?’ and she said, ‘Ooh, martini.'”

Ever the picture of moderation, the Queen only “had the one that she nursed throughout the course of the night,” Hanks recalled.

“She’s had a wonderful reign so maybe if I want to polish up my game a little bit, I will start drinking martini every now and again,” the actor quipped.