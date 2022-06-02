Kim Kardashian is adding her voice to the chorus of campaigners fighting to help the father of one of the Uvalde, Texas shooting victims attend his daughter’s funeral.

“This is Eliahana ‘Ellie’ Cruz Torres, 10 years old, and one of the 19 victims of the shooting in Uvalde, TX,” Kardashian tweeted on Thursday along with a photo of Eliahana. “Her family are desperately hoping that her father, who is incarcerated for a non violent drug offense, be granted temporary release so that he can attend her funeral,” she added.

READ MORE: Matthew McConaughey Pays Visit To Memorial At Robb Elementary Following Uvalde Shooting

However, the family’s requests have been denied. “I ask the [Federal Bureau of Prisons] to grant Eli Torres temporary release so that he can say his last goodbye to his baby girl,” Kardashian wrote in a follow up tweet. “Every parent deserves that right.”

So far their requests have been denied. I ask the @officialFBOP to grant Eli Torres temporary release so that he can say his last goodbye to his baby girl. Every parent deserves that right. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) June 2, 2022

As TMZ reports, Torres is currently serving a 25-year sentence for drug trafficking. He has only been given permission to watch a live stream of his daughter’s funeral service despite his desire to attend the service in person.

READ MORE: Jon Voight Calls For Gun Control In Post About Uvalde School Shooting

Torres recently told The Houston Chronicle that he believes he could saved his daughter had he not been incarcerated. “I could have prevented this from happening, somehow, some way, as a father,” he said. “I could have stopped it somehow. Protected her.”