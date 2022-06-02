The original ladies of “The View” have reunited to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary.

Joy Behar, Meredith Vieira, Star Jones and Debbie Matenopoulos all got together for the first time in years for a special segment that aired on Thursday’s episode of the hit daytime talkshow. The four women met up at the Essex House in NYC, the site of their audition for “The View” back in 1997.

Among the many topics the hosts discussed was how they felt about being spoofed by “SNL” in the 90s.

“I wish my character had been more interesting,” Vieira said. “I love Molly Shannon, but there wasn’t much with me.” Nonetheless, she told her former colleagues, “I loved it.”

Matenopoulos felt the same as Vieira, though Jones was quick to crack a joke about why that might have been. “You got all the celebrities to play you!” Jones exclaimed, mentioning actress Claire Danes who hosted in 1997 and played Matenopoulos in one of the show’s sketches. “So all the celebrity guests on ‘SNL’ always played her,” Jones added. “These pretty blonde hosts were always Debbie.”

“I was always done by a man,” Behar pointed out, noting that Jones was frequently portrayed by “SNL” cast member Tracy Morgan.

“The View” has been celebrating its milestone anniversary all week long with special co-hosts including Seth MacFarlane, Sara Bareilles, and Mike Colter.