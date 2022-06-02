Vivica A. Fox cried watching Jada Pinkett Smith discuss her husband Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars.

Pinkett Smith, 50, spoke about the slap on a new episode of her show, “Red Table Talk”, which dropped Wednesday. “About Oscar night,” Pinkett Smith began. “My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile.”

“With the state of the world today, we need ’em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever,” she added.

“Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years — and that’s [to] keep figuring out this thing called life together,” the actress and host continued. “Thank you for listening.”

Fox, 57, addressed the Pinkett Smith’s remarks while co-hosting Thursday’s episode of “The Wendy Williams Show.”

“This is going to be difficult for me,” Fox said, fighting back tears. “These are my peers. I’ve done a movie with both of them. ‘Set It Off with Jada’ and ‘Independence Day’ with Will Smith, which absolutely changed my life. When I saw this video last night, it made me cry, I’ll be very honest with you guys.”

“I really felt to be a partner to Will Smith who’s career basically took a crumble that night,” Fox continued. “We were all rooting for Will Smith that night — Oscar night — we wanted him to win. Will Smith that night as far as I was concerned was going to be crowned this generation’s Sidney Poitier, which is a huge honor.”

As for the role that Fox felt Pinkett Smith played in the whole affair, the actress explained, “Will Smith was defending [Jada’s] honor, that’s the reason he walked on stage and slapped because he felt like his wife had been offended so for me to see no accountability as a partner.”

Fox implored people not to overlook the violence itself that took place on the Oscars stage. “Also, let’s not forget, Chris Rock was assaulted,” she said. “We cannot forget that for basically telling a joke that I really felt wasn’t that bad.”

The “Kill Bill” star feels that the incident also overshadowed what should have been a celebration of diversity. “Let’s not forget the show was executive produced by Will Packer, an African American man,” she told the audience. “This night was a night of African American and diversity for brown and black people. That now will forever be scarred.”

Of her personal relationship with the family, she added, “I have love for the Smiths. I know their children. I’ve watched them grow up. I just wish we could have just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part and that’s my feelings.”