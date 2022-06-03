Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive at the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended their first official royal engagement since stepping down as senior members of the family two years ago on Friday.

The pair were pictured arriving for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, London, England amid the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. They were said to have gone up the steps hand-in-hand as the crowd cheered.

Meghan looked incredible in a white coat and hat, while Harry looked dapper in a dark jacket and pin-striped trousers.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty)

Kate Middleton looked a vision in yellow as she arrived for the service alongside Prince William. Princess Beatrice, Prince Charles, Prince Edward, and other royals were also in attendance.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive at the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales arrives at the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Princess Beatrice arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving to Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen at St. Paul’s Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The appearance comes after the Queen was said to have met her great-granddaughter Lilibet, who turns one on Saturday, for the first time as Harry and Meghan joined her and senior royals for lunch on Thursday.

According to the Daily Mail, the Queen was introduced to the little one at Windsor Castle after they attended a private lunch at Buckingham Palace following the Trooping the Colour celebrations.

Harry and Meghan famously stepped down as senior royals in March 2020 before moving to California, where they live now.

Prince Charles is representing the Queen at Friday’s Thanksgiving service, after she pulled out after experiencing “some discomfort” during Thursday’s Jubilee kickoff.

Prince Andrew will also not be attending after contracting COVID-19.

Harry and Meghan were pictured at the Trooping the Colour celebrations, but didn’t appear on the balcony with other members of the royal family. See more in the clip below.