Kim Kardashian has finally responded to that criticism over her dropping 16 pounds to fit into that iconic Marilyn Monroe “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress for the 2022 Met Gala.

The reality TV star spoke to the New York Times about the weight loss, insisting: “I didn’t do anything unhealthy.”

Kardashian lost the weight by eating a very strict diet, donning a sauna suit and running twice a day.

The Skims founder referenced Christian Bale’s almost five-stone (approx. 70 pounds) weight loss for “The Machinist” in the interview, according to the Daily Mail.

“OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable,” she said.

Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress and spent 14 hours dying her hair blond. — Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images

Referencing Renée Zellweger’s weight gain to play Bridget Jones, Kardashian went on: “Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me. I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?'”

Had she not managed to lose the weight in time, she said, “I just simply couldn’t have gone, which wouldn’t have mattered, It was just important to me to reach that goal.”

“Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart was among those appearing to slam Kardashian after she revealed how much weight she dropped to fit into the dress.

Reinhart wrote on her Instagram Story, according to E! News: “To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are… because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month… all to fit in a f**king dress? So wrong. So f**ked on 100s of levels.”

She continued, “To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting.”