Millie Bobby Brown is the latest celeb to take on the “Hot Ones” wings of death.

The 18-year-old, who has been busy promoting season 4 of “Stranger Things”, was fine until she hit the infamous Da Bomb Beyond Insanity.

Giving host Sean Evans the finger, Brown, who was joined by her co-star Noah Schnapp for the first wing, insisted: “That’s not even normal.”

She added that the eighth hot sauce in the lineup “made me want to stop breathing.”

She even belted out the Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” in an attempt to tell Evans how she felt.

Before the infamous sauce, Brown insisted, “I did so f**king well!” asking for ice cubes and complaining that the sauce was “on my gums.”

The actress asked, “Why did you do this to me? I’m only 18, I’m only small,” insisting it was “not getting better” as she drank her milkshake.

The clip saw Brown also discuss doing a “hot lap” with Lewis Hamilton, gushing: “It was amazing, it was a really cool experience, very terrifying, almost as terrifying as this one.”

She then revealed why this season of “Stranger Things” was “the hardest one” to film.

Brown explained, “I mean, mostly because we filmed for three years,” referencing the COVID-19 pandemic.

She told Evans, “We were filming in three different places — Lithuania, New Mexico, and Atlanta — and it was difficult, yeah.”