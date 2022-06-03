Click to share this via email

Johnny Depp leaves the Sage concert venue after performing with Jeff Beck in Gateshead, England, Friday June. 3, 2022.

Johnny Depp met fans in the U.K. following his defamation trial win against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actor joked about his severed finger with a young boy, the Daily Mail reported, as he signed autographs after Jeff Beck’s gig at the Sage Gateshead Thursday.

Depp told the fan, “You have five, I have four and seven eighths. Mad.”

It’s unclear why Depp was speaking about his fingers in the first place.

I can’t believe I’ve just met Johnny Depp 😭😭 he was so genuinely lovely and signed for me, what a legend! #JohnnyDepp #gateshead #Newcastle pic.twitter.com/ZSnS7cC3YN — Jay 🎃 (@tinyspookyghoul) June 2, 2022

The star spoke about the painful finger incident as he testified during the six-week trial.

He said, “She [Amber Heard] had thrown a bottle of vodka and cut my finger off. The tip of my finger. A good chunk,” before smiling: “I miss it.”

Depp’s latest encounter with fans comes after he was pictured waving to crowds outside his hotel in Newcastle. He was seen enjoying his victory at a pub the night before.

He’s been taking the stage alongside his friend Jeff Beck at some of his gigs in the country this week, much to fans’ delight.

Depp hit headlines over the past month after he sued Heard for $50 million following a December 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post in which she seemingly accused him of domestic abuse, despite not naming him. She countersued the actor for $100 million.

It was revealed Wednesday that the jury had found that Heard did defame Depp, awarding him $10 million in compensatory damages and a further $5 million in punitive damages.

However, Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the amount of the punitive damages to $350,000 (the state’s statutory cap), reducing Depp’s total damages to $10.4 million.

In addition, the jury also awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages in her counterclaim against Depp.