Machine Gun Kelly introduced his nine million Instagram followers to his estranged mother on Thursday. The singer shared a photo of him and his mom, who abandoned him as a child.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, was born in Houston to missionary parents; however, his mother left home for another man when he was nine years old.

The photo, in which the “Bad Things” singer and him mom smile for the camera while leaning into one another, comes one year after Kelly announced that they had reconnected, thanks to his fans.

“Introducing … my mom,” he captioned the sweet snapshot.

Growing up, the entertainer frequently moved around, having lived in Egypt, Germany, and multiple cities throughout the U.S., including Cleveland and Chicago.

After his mom left, Kelly and his father, who suffered from depression, moved in with his aunt in Denver. The musician’s dad was supposedly unemployed, in which Kelly grew up in poverty and dealt with bullies at school because he didn’t have nice clothing.

MGK touches on his childhood trauma in his 2019 song “Burning Memories” from his fourth studio album Hotel Diablo, with lyrics like, “This one’s for the mama that I never knew, I took acid just to burn all of my memories of you.”

Kelly’s fans inspired him to get back in contact with his mother last year.

“Wild story but after all these years, the fans are responsible for me and my mom finally reconnecting, I love you,” he tweeted in June 2021.

Kelly and his father’s relationship was also strained for many years. In 2019, the rapper tweeted, “Flew out to see my dad today. Broke down in my daughter’s [Casie Colson Baker] arms when I saw him. I should’ve told him that I loved him years ago. Breaks my f**king heart that we wasted all this time.”

In July 2020, Kelly announced on social media that his dad died, revealing, “I’ve never felt a pain this deep in my life.”