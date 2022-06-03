Nick Cannon discusses fatherhood, speaking openly about his struggles and more in a candid new interview with Men’s Health.

The TV host tells the magazine of being an open book when it comes to discussing his struggles with grief, depression, and accountability: “I’ve lived my life in the public eye in a way where it’s very authentic.

“I kind of put it all out there. All my emotions, all my understanding or the lack thereof, as vulnerable as I could be—I’m just like, ‘Look, I’m trying to figure it out.’”

Nick Cannon. Credit: Dylan Coulter for Men’s Health

Cannon, who shares seven children with five different women (with another baby on the way), takes immense pride in fatherhood.

“Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be. If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff,” he says.

“And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick ’em up. All of those things, making sure [I’m there for] all extracurricular activities. I’m involved in everything from coaching to having guitar lessons with my daughter every week.”

Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He is also dad to five-year-old Golden “Sagon” and one-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, as well as seven-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. He’s expecting his eighth child with Brie Tiesi.

The rapper sadly lost his son Zen, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, from a brain tumour when he was only five months old.

Cannon, who announced in January that he was expecting his eighth child, approaches fatherhood and family in an unorthodox way: “I’ve seen where people believe a traditional household works, and [yet] there’s a lot of toxicity in that setting.

“It’s not about what society deems is right. It’s like, what makes it right for you? What brings your happiness? What allows you to have joy and how you define family? We all define family in so many different ways.”

Given his celebrity status, Cannon has a fair few celebrity pals who are also dads.

He tells the publication, “Kevin Hart’s my best friend, and he’s the one I’m always talking to. We talk about fatherhood quite a bit. We were on ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ and put ourselves into fictitious scenarios. Robin Thicke is an awesome dad. Even Ken Jeong. We talk about fatherhood, the silliness of it all.”

Cannon continues to say of not dwelling too much on setbacks, because “every loss makes every win so much greater”: “Everybody stumbles. I haven’t seen anybody do it perfect. I take those stumbles as lessons learned and how to keep pushing along so you don’t stop. The only real failure is when you stop.”