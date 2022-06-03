Kate Hudson has a high school graduate on her hands.

The actress celebrated her oldest child Ryder Robinson’s academic achievement with her family, sharing a series of photos on Instagram Thursday night.

In the fist pic, Hudson poses with Ryder, 18, and her two younger children, son Bingham “Bing” Hawn, 10, and daughter Rani Rose, 3.

The “Fools Gold” star reunited with Ryder’s dad and ex-husband Chris Robinson in the second photo. The former couple smiled next to their newly graduated son who proudly held his diploma.

“Today was a big day for our family. A day you talk about about when your kids are little and say things like ‘hey, one day it will be 2022 and you’ll graduate from high school!’ As if that day is so far it is barely reachable. And then here we are!” Hudson captioned the heartfelt post.

“@mr.ryderrobinson you are the most incredible young man. Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life. You bring so much to everyone’s life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind. I am so excited for this next chapter,” she continued.

Concluding the post, Hudson wrote, “Way to go baby! Ma loves you! AND!!! To all the parents out there feeling the same thing I am today! CONGRATS! Letting your babies fly ain’t easy but fly kiddos fly!”

The actress and Robinson only share son Ryder. Hudson shares Bing with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and Rani with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

In March 2019, Hudson said, “As much as I would say I don’t recommend it to most, my situation is quite amazing,” while speaking about co-parenting with three fathers of her children on the podcast “Divorce Sucks! with Laura Wasser“.