Fans don’t have to wait much longer to hear Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck’s album.

Depp has been taking the stage with his friend in the U.K. this week, performing cover versions including Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing” and Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On”.

Speaking during Thursday’s gig at The Sage in Gateshead, Beck said: “I met this guy five years ago and we’ve never stopped laughing since. We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July,” The Guardian reported.

The comments came a day after Depp won his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

He’s been pictured celebrating with fans across the U.K. since.

Depp didn’t comment on the win on stage, but Beck said “what a result,” seemingly in reference to the trial.

The actor previously announced the pair’s joint album back in April 2020 during lockdown.

He described Beck as “my dear friend and my brother… one of my all time guitar heroes” in a social media video.