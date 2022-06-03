Mandy Moore took to Instagram to share some exciting news.

On Friday, June 3, the “This Is Us” star, 38, revealed that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith, 36, are expecting their second child.

“One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited,” she wrote in her post, accompanying a photo of the couple’s son Gus wearing a T-shirt with the words “big brother” on it.

She revealed both the sex and the arrival window of her second child, writing, “Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!”

As Moore’s fans are no doubt aware, she’s about to hit the road for her first concert tour in years, kicking off June 10 and concluding in late August at the famed Newport Folk Festival.

Given that Moore’s baby is scheduled to arrive in the fall, she noted that the tour would now be “slightly different than I expected.”

She concluded by gushing that “Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!!”

Among the many to offer congratulations was Moore’s “This Is Us” co-star Chrissy Metz, who commented on the adorable photo of Gus.

Moore’s summer tour will be a family affair, with Goldsmith (frontman for the band Dawes) and Gus accompanying her on the tour.

“He can’t be away from Mom and Dad for that long,” Moore said of Gus in a recent interview with InStyle. “He’s coming on the road.”

