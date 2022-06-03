The current season of “Britain’s Got Talent” is engulfed in controversy due to singer Loren Allred, with some viewers claiming the vocalist is a ringer and that the competition is fixed.

Allred, viewers discovered, is not exactly an undiscovered talent. She made her first television appearance in 2012 when she auditioned for “The Voice”, where she was coached by Adam Levine until being eliminated following the first week of live shows.

Allred then went on to provide the vocals for “Never Enough” in “The Greatest Showman” (the song sung by Jenny Lind, played by Rebecca Ferguson in the movie), with the song charting at No. 88 on Billboard‘s Hot 100.

Viewers grew suspicious when Allred performed that song on “Britain’s Got Talent”, with no mention that she’d previously sung it in the 2017 movie, and then received a Golden Buzzer for the performance.

Ahead of Allred’s most recent performance, Cowell addressed the issue on the show.

“I also know you’ve got a bit of stick in the media saying ‘Oh, it’s a fix’ because you’ve been on another show, but that’s the whole point of show’s like this, you give people a second chance,” said Cowell before her performance in the semifinals, as reported by the Daily Mail.

“BGT” judge Alesha Dixon also commented, telling Allred that she had “just as much right to be on the show as anyone else,” and even had to “work harder” than the other contestants due to the controversy.

“Whilst most people will have heard the infamous ‘Greatest Showman’ track, Loren is not a household name, and she deserves her spot on the BGT stage,” a “BGT” spokesperson told the Mail in a statement.

“We hope that such articles will not count against somebody who is well deserving of this opportunity,” the statement added. “It’s fantastic that Loren is now able to step out and stand in her own right to be the face, and not just the voice, of one of the most well-known tracks of all time.”